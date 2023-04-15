Barcelona star Pedri does not want La Masia graduate to return, believes his arrival would make things complicated for him - Reports

According to El Nacional, Pedri doesn't want La Masia graduate Xavi Simons' return to Barcelona. The main reason is the Spaniard's fear of reduced game time.

Simons has established himself as a crucial player for Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven recently. He has made 40 appearances across competitions for the Dutch club, scoring 17 goals and providing nine assists.

Paris Saint-Germain, the club Simons left in the summer, are also reportedly interested in the player. Barcelona want to bring the academy product back to the club, too.

Simons is expected to cost around €30 million for any potential suitor. However, Pedri is reportedly not a fan of him returning to the Camp Nou. Simons operates at the same role in midfield that Pedri does. Hence, Simons' arrival could see the former UD Las Palmas star get fewer minutes on the pitch.

Pedri has seven goals in 30 appearances for the Blaugrana this season. He's currently out of action with a muscle injury.

Ilkay Gundogan's agent squashes Barcelona rumours

There have been widespread reports that Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan will join Barcelona in the summer. Some reports even claimed that the move is already a done deal.

Gundogan's agent and uncle, Ilham Gundogan, though, has dismissed those claims, telling AS:

"I am surprised at where the stories come from about a deal closed for many weeks. There is still no agreement with any club. It is not yet decided where he will play in the next few years.”

He added:

"Ilkay can still win three major trophies this season as Manchester City captain. That’s the only thing he’s focused on right now."

Gundogan joined the Cityzens in 2016 from Borussia Dortmund. He has since made 293 appearances for them, scoring 54 goals and providing 38 assists. The German has made 40 appearances for the Cityzens this season, scoring five goals and providing five assists. His contract with the Manchester club runs out at the end of the season.

