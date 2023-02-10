Barcelona star rocked by injury is now ‘fitter and faster’ than ever - Reports

According to Moil Lorens, Barcelona star Ansu Fati is now fitter and faster than he was before suffering a row of injuries.

Recent physical tests conducted by the Blaugrana on the player have shown improvements in his physical statistics.

moisESPN @moillorens



-GPS demuestra q está en registros q tenía antes de lesión

-Tranquilo x su futuro, pelea por aprovechar las oportunidades q le de Xavi

-Jugador rápido y de instinto quiere ganar confianza



Con



global.espn.com/football/engli… Sobre @ANSUFATI -GPS demuestra q está en registros q tenía antes de lesión-Tranquilo x su futuro, pelea por aprovechar las oportunidades q le de Xavi-Jugador rápido y de instinto quiere ganar confianzaCon @samuelmarsden para @espnfc @ESPNDeportes Sobre @ANSUFATI:-GPS demuestra q está en registros q tenía antes de lesión-Tranquilo x su futuro, pelea por aprovechar las oportunidades q le de Xavi-Jugador rápido y de instinto quiere ganar confianzaCon @samuelmarsden para @espnfc @ESPNDeportes global.espn.com/football/engli…

Fati was once tipped to become Lionel Messi's successor at the Camp Nou. He even inherited the legendary No. 10 shirt worn by the Argentine. However, injury issues have stalled his progress, and he's yet to realise his true potential.

The 20-year-old, though, has been an omnipresent in manager Xavi's team this season. He has made 31 appearance for the Blaugrana, scoring six goals and providing three assists. With Ousmane Dembele out injured, the youngster could get more time in the starting XI.

Barcelona sit atop the La Liga standings with 53 points from 21 games. They hold an eight-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid. The Blaugrana are also set to face Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League knockout playoffs.

Barcelona veteran Jordi Alba spoke about his fitness level

FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad - Copa Del Rey Quarter Final

While Jordi Alba's powers are certainly on the wane, the veteran has proved to be an important player for Barcelona this season. Speaking about his physical fitness, the former Valencia star told MARCA:

“As the years go by, you take more care of yourself in terms of nutrition and physiotherapy. There is a nutritionist at the club, and I also have a private nutritionist who has helped me a lot. In the past, I used to eat a lot of stupid things, and when you’re older, you take care of yourself even more.”

Speaking about Xavi's coaching style compared to the other managers he has played under, Alba said:

“Luis (Enrique) is a leader for the group; (Ernesto) Valverde is serenity; (Quique) Setien is a person who likes to have the ball with a good style; (Ronald) Koeman is a very good coach and a club legend; and Xavi is a methodical coach.”

Speaking about how his relationship with former teammate Xavi has changed, Alba said:

“Well, it’s not the same. It’s clear that the situation changes a bit from when you’re a teammate to a coach, but the relationship is good.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“I would lower my salary again if they ask me. I feel good and the day I feel that I'm no longer able to defend a club like Barcelona, I’ll be the first to leave”. Jordi Alba: “I want to stay at Barcelona and fulfill my contract until June 2024, it’s my priority”.“I would lower my salary again if they ask me. I feel good and the day I feel that I'm no longer able to defend a club like Barcelona, I’ll be the first to leave”. Jordi Alba: “I want to stay at Barcelona and fulfill my contract until June 2024, it’s my priority”. 🔵🔴 #FCB“I would lower my salary again if they ask me. I feel good and the day I feel that I'm no longer able to defend a club like Barcelona, I’ll be the first to leave”. https://t.co/lFtKNRHOmj

Alba, 33, has bagged one goal and six assists in 19 games across competitions this season.

Poll : 0 votes