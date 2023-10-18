Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto has reportedly suffered an injury ahead of the club's La Liga clash at home to Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, October 22.

The La Liga holders are unbeaten across competitions this season and are third in the league, three points behind leaders Real Madrid (24) after nine games. Roberto, 31, has made six appearances across competitions, including four league outings, scoring once.

As per SPORT journalist Toni Juanmarti (via BarcaTimes), Roberto has injured his left leg. That comes as a blow to manager Xavi Hernandez, as Roberto scored in his last league outing - the 2-2 draw at Granada.

It's currently unknown if the injury will sideline Sergi Roberto for the Sevilla clash, but the right-back has been a peripheral figure this season. Before the Granada game, Roberto was on the bench in the previous four La Liga outings, having started only twice all season, both times in the league.

Barca have a long list of key absentees for the upcoming game, including striker Robert Lewandowski, attackers Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Pedri, and defender Jules Kounde.

Sergi Roberto set to leave Barcelona next summer

Sergi Roberto signed a one-year extension this summer to remain at Barcelona. However, it looks like the 31-year-old is in the final season of his career with the La Liga giants.

Since 2010-11, Roberto has made 355 appearances across competitions, bagging 17 goals and 40 assists. However, amidst his dwindling game time this season, Roberto is contemplating a move to the MLS next summer, as per Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Blaugranes).

If he moves there, Roberto will team up with his former Barca teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and David Alaba, who all arrived this summer on free transfers.

Last year, the 31-year-old Roberto said about moving to the US (La Vanguardia via Barca Blaugranes):

“Yes, I’ve always said that I’d like to go play in the US, but I think I’m two or three years away. I plan it for when I’m 33 or 34."

It seems the versatile Barcelona defender could move to US shores after he turns 32 in February next year.