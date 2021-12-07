Barcelona star wanted by Liverpool, informs manager he wants to leave - Reports

Ousmane Dembele has reportedly informed Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez that he wants to leave the club amid interest from Liverpool. Dembele's current deal with the Blaugrana expires next summer.

According to Jota Jordi of El Chiringuito (via HITC), the French winger has told Xavi 'not to count on him' for next season. Barcelona have always maintained that they are looking to sign a contract extension with Dembele. However, there have been no concrete developments on that front.

Liverpool are among the frontrunners to sign the 24-year-old forward, according to the report. The Reds' sporting director, Michael Edwards, is rumoured to be a fan of Dembele. Edwards is planning to bring Dembele on a free transfer before he departs Anfield next summer.

Reports of Dembele informing Xavi that he is unlikely to continue with the team is good news for Liverpool. However, the Reds will face competition for the Barcelona winger, as Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in his services.

Noted journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that the Magpies have already contacted Dembele about a deal on the Rio Ferdinand Presents Five YouTube channel. If it comes down to the financial aspect, Newcastle would have the upper hand over Liverpool.

If Dembele departs the club in January, it will leave Barcelona massively short-handed in attack. Xavi's side are already dealing with injuries to Martin Braithwaite, Sergio Aguero and Ansu Fati.

Ousmane Dembele could benefit from exiting Barcelona and joining Liverpool

Ousmane Dembele joined Barcelona in the summer of 2017 in a blockbuster deal worth around £110 million from Borussia Dortmund. Dembele was expected to fill in for Neymar, who left the Camp Nou to join Paris Saint-Germain, but has failed to live up to expectations.

Injuries have constantly derailed the Frenchman's time at Barcelona. He has made just 122 appearances for the club in the last four years. In this period, he has managed only 30 goals and 21 assists. But the Blaugrana have not been able to utilise Dembele's incredible pace and ambipedal ability consistently.

The 24-year-old also seems to be overburdened by his massive transfer tag. Thus he could benefit from leaving Barcelona, and joining the likes of Liverpool or Newcastle United for a reduced fee.

Jurgen Klopp's side have an established and high-performing front three, which would take the pressure off Ousmane Dembele. However, his injury history, Liverpool's intense playing style and the physicality of the Premier League could be too much for him to handle.

