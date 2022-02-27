Barcelona star wants to play alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at new club before retirement - Reports

According to Xavi Campos on Onze, Barcelona star Sergio Busquets is intent on reuniting with former teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami. While Messi's and Busquets' respective contracts (with PSG and Barcelona) are set to expire in 2023, Suarez could see his Atletico Madrid contract out this summer if it isn't extended.

Busquets reportedly wants to continue playing with Barcelona for one more season before switching to the MLS alongside Messi and Suarez at Inter Miami. This comes after Miami co-owner David Beckham discussed the possibility of signing Lionel Messi and bringing the Barcelona legend to the MLS.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums 🗣 Inter Miami coach Phil Neville:



"This club will always want to bring a superstar to Miami, and a lot of top players want to come here because of where we are. If Messi comes we will have to see what happens."



Busquets has been vital for the Blaugrana this season, having made 34 appearances across competitions so far. However, he may look to leave the club in 2023 when he turns 35 and his contract expires.

Messi has struggled to find his top form at PSG, having left the Blaugrana on a shocking free transfer last summer. Although his goalscoring has seemingly diminished, the star has no issues playmaking. In 23 appearances for the French giants, Messi has bagged seven goals and assisted 11.

Suarez left Barcelona for Atletico Madrid in less than ideal circumstances in the summer of 2020 when he was deemed surplus to requirements at Camp Nou. Now 35, the Uruguayan has seen his sharpness in the final third dwindle this season. In 25 La Liga games, he has scored only nine goals, a stark difference from the 40 goals in 35 games he managed for Barcelona in 2015-16.

If the three stars eventually move to Miami and end their careers with David Beckham's side, it will certainly improve the MLS' pedigree.

Inter Miami or Barcelona? Could Lionel Messi return to the Camp Nou?

FC Barcelona vs RC Celta - La Liga Santander

His move from the Camp Nou to the Parc des Princes shocked the world, but Messi is still seen as synonymous to Barcelona. Having started and spent the bulk of his career at the Camp Nou, the Argentine star is a bonafide club legend.

However, with Messi struggling to adapt to life in Paris, he could potentially seek for a return to Catalonia when his contract expires in 2023. Although the Inter Miami option looks enticing, Messi might opt for an option that wouldn't require any adaptation.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi won his first Champions League with Barcelona in 2006 when he was wearing the number 30 shirt and the final was at the Stade de France. Now 16 years later, he's wearing the number 30 shirt with PSG and the Champions League final is at the Stade de France. Lionel Messi won his first Champions League with Barcelona in 2006 when he was wearing the number 30 shirt and the final was at the Stade de France. Now 16 years later, he's wearing the number 30 shirt with PSG and the Champions League final is at the Stade de France. https://t.co/MG3ADQ89S6

Lionel Messi's former teammate Cesc Fabregas and Diego Maradona's son Diego Sinagra have both backed Messi to return to the Blaugrana. However, his legendary status might only end up disrupting the ongoing rebuild at the club.

It remains to be seen how things pan out for the Argentinian.

