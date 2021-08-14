Barcelona could struggle to offload attacking star to Lazio - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly trying to offload Philippe Coutinho to Lazio on a loan deal, but the Serie A side might struggle to pay his wages. The Blaugrana are trying to get rid of several top earners at the club to lower their wage bill, and Coutinho is one such player.

As per Corriere dello Sport and Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia), Barcelona are willing to cover half of Coutinho’s salary, meaning Lazio will have to pay the player €4.5 million a year.

(🌕) Coutinho to Lazio is currently impossible due to the Italian club’s poor financial situation. @MatteMoretto @gerardromero #Transfers 🚫 — Reshad Rahman (@ReshadRahman_) August 13, 2021

Lazio, however, are in a difficult financial position themselves, and are trying to register five players. The Serie A side are trying to sell Joaquin Correa to raise funds for new manager Maurizio Sarri.

There has also been talk of president Claudio Lotito loaning money to the club, but it remains to be seen how the situation will transpire in the coming weeks.

Coutinho has struggled since his big-money move to Camp Nou from Liverpool, and could find it tough to get into the Barcelona first team next season.

Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho wants to move to a club in the Champions League

Philippe Coutinho has been linked with several clubs in the Premier League, with Arsenal and Leicester City among them. Rumours of a return to Liverpool have also done the rounds, but it’s unlikely the Merseysiders will break their wage structure to sign Coutinho.

Reports in Italy claim Coutinho wants to move to a club that is in the Champions League, but that possibility appears far-fetched.

La Liga isn't ready for No.10 Coutinho pic.twitter.com/gg028Ptxv9 — 💎¹⁴ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@CoutinhoBeast) August 12, 2021

Coutinho’s high wages and recent injury record mean a lot of top clubs will be hesitant to sign him. As things stand, he could remain at Camp Nou for the foreseeable future.

The Brazilian managed regular football under Koeman prior to his season-ending injury in December 2020. Although the competition for places will be high next season, Barcelona have signed several new players who will take some time to get acclimatised to club's playing style.

If Coutinho can manage to stay injury-free, he could yet resurrect his career after his dream move to Camp Nou in 2018.

