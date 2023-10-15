Barcelona suffer blow as Bayern Munich enter race to sign top target - Reports 

Barcelona have reportedly suffered a blow in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz, as Bayern Munich have entered the fray.

Still only 20, Wirtz has played 113 games across competitions for Leverkusen, bagging 26 goals and 34 assists, exuding compsure and maturity beyond his tender years. Although the German signed a new contract with Leverkusen till 2027 this summer, he continues to be courted by top clubs.

Barca have been monitoring Wirtz for a while, but now Bundesliga giants Bayern Muncih have entered the fray. As per Bild (via Diario SPORT), Bayern wish to pair Wirtz with Jamal Musiala and create a young midfield core. Diario tweeted (as translated from Spanish).

"Bayern can steal Wirtz from Barca next summer. According to 'Bild', Bayern's dream is to be able to pair Musiala with Wirtz in the future and thus have two of the best young people in the world on the team."

This season, Wirtz has bagged three goals and four assists in 10 games across competitions, starting all but one outing. He has scored in three different competitions for Leverkusen: Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and UEFA Europa League, with his team winning all three games.

How have Barcelona and Bayern Munich fared this season?

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel

Both Barcelona and Bayern Munich have made a decent start to their respective 2023-24 season. Both teams have played 11 games across competitions, with Barca going unbeaten, while Bayern have lost just once.

Barcelona have won eight times across competitions - including six in nine league games - trailing leaders Real Madrid (24) by three points. In the UEFA Champions League, they have won both their games.

Meanwhile, Bayern's only defeat of the season came in the season-opening DFL-Supercup, losing 3-0 to RB Leipzig. Since then, Thomas Tuchel's side have won eight of their 10 games across competitions. That includes five wins in seven league games, both games in the Champions League and one in the DFB-Pokal.

Xavi's side next take on Athletic Bilbao at home in La Liga on October 21 following the international break. Meanwhile, Bayern next take on Mainz away in the Bundesliga on the same day.