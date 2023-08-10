Barcelona superstar attracting shock interest from Atletico Madrid: Reports

According to El Chiringuito TV, Atletico Madrid are interested in Barcelona prodigy Ansu Fati, who's keen on securing a starting role during the 2023-24 season.

Fati has been in good form in pre-season. After scoring a scorcher against AC Milan in the pre-season tour in the US, the Spaniard scored a last-ditch goal against Tottenham in the Joan Gamper trophy, which the Blaugrana won 4-2

Fati was touted as Lionel Messi's successor and was handed the iconic No. 10 jersey after the Argentine's 2021 exit. However, the young Spaniard has failed to live up to expectations, bagging only 29 goals and providing 10 assists in 109 games across competitions.

He failed to get a regular starting spot in Xavi's side last season, making 51 appearances, only 14 of which came as a starter. He scored ten goals and provided four assists across competitions last term.

Atletco's interest, though, could change the situation. Xavi was recently asked about Fati potentially leaving Barcelona, to which he replied (via Football Espana):

“We will see. We depend a lot on Fair Play. He is training and playing very well, but there is a market until August 31st.”

Athletico Paranaense's sporting director dismissed chances of Vitor Roque joining Barcelona

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Athletico Paranense regarding Vitor Roque joining the club in January 2024. There have been reports that the club could look to add Roque to their ranks in August.

Athletico sporting director Alexandre Mattos was recently asked about Roque making the switch to Barca in the summer, which he dismissed (via Barca Universal):

“There’s no chance for Vitor Roque to leave and join Barca in August. He will leave in January. That was the pact with Barca, and it will be respected.”

He added that the Brazilian club will need Roque for the remainder of the season:

“We need him for the final 20 games and to qualify for Copa Libertadores 2024.”

Roque is expected to be a key player for Barcelona in the near future. The Brazilian could partner alongside Robert Lewandowski and become a protagonist in attack on his January arrival.