Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski linked with shock switch to La Liga rivals in the summer - Reports

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski could reportedly make a surprise switch to their La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid in the summer.

Lewandowski, 35, has been a hit at the Camp Nou, registering 53 goals and 17 assists in 85 games across competitions since arriving from Baayern Munich in the summer of 2022.

That includes 20 goals and nine assists in 33 games across competitions this term, with Barca only trailing La Liga leaders Real Madrid by eight points after 29 games. He has also three goals and an assist in seven games in the UEFA Champions League, where Barca take on PSG in the quarterfinals next month.

Despite being contracted with the club till 2026, the Pole is on 'massive' wages, as per Football Espana. As per Ruben Uria (via Football Espana), Lewandowski could be available at the 'right price' for Atletico this summer.

Diego Simeone's Rojiblancos are just a point off fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao with nine games to go and take on Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals next month.

In the Round of 16, Atleti saw off Serie A leaders and last season's finalists Inter Milan 3-2 on penalties following a 2-1 second-leg win at home last week. In the last 10 editions of the competition, they have been to the final twice.

What's next for Robert Lewandowski and Barcelona?

Barcelona and Robert Lewandowski return to club action after the upcoming international break with a La Liga home game with Las Palmas on March 30.

Xavi's side are coming off a rousing 3-0 league win at Atletico Madrid to move to within eight points off leaders Los Blancos atop the standings. The Blaugrana are 10 games unbeaten across competitions - winning seven - since a 5-3 La Liga home defeat to Villarreal in January.

That defeat was followed by manager Xavi's announcement that he's leaving at the end of the season. Earlier this season, Barcelona lost to Real Madrid in the Supercopa Espana final and bowed out of the Copa del Rey with an extra time defeat at Athletic Bilbao.