Barcelona target set to join Manchester City despite interest from other clubs - Reports

Manchester City have reportedly agreed a deal with Girona to sign Savio at the end of the season. Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Brazilian teenager is focused on ending the season well with Girona.

As per Romano, despite bids from other English and German clubs, Girona have come to an agreement with City for the player. It's pertinent to note that the City Football Group owns the entirety of Manchester City and are 47% (majority owners) of Girona.

Romano also added that the documents will be signed over the next few days for the versatile attacker to join Pep Guardiola's ranks in the summer. As per Forbes, Barcelona had also developed an interest in the 19-year-old Brazilian.

Savio was initially signed by the City Football Group from Atletico Mineiro in the summer of 2022. He was first assigned to Troyes, another club operating under the CFG ownership.

Reports claim that Troyes still remain the parent club for Savio, with Girona only a loan destination for the player. Nevertheless, the ownership for Savio's football services appears to lie with CFG.

Coming to his on-pitch performances, Savio has seven goals and as many assists in 27 games for Girona this season. He's capable of playing on either wing and can also operate as a No. 10.

Pep Guardiola praises Manchester City attacker Phil Foden

Speaking of versatile young attackers, Manchester City seem to be having one of the most special ones at the moment. Phil Foden re-emphasised his status as a budding star with a hat-trick against Brentford on February 5 as City won 3-1.

ity boss Pep Guardiola was full of praise for the young Englishman:

"We needed it (Foden's performance) today," Guardiola told a news conference.

"I think Phil is playing ... the most (influential) season for the team in terms of goals, assists. How he played simple, how he can be more aggressive. He has the pleasure to score the goals and the threat when he's close to their box. Always he is there."

He added:

"So he's an exceptional, exceptional player. He is (young) and already has more than 250 games for City. That shows the impact he has had since he arrived."

City have 49 points in 22 games, two behind leaders Liverpool, who have played a game more.