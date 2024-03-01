Barcelona unwilling to pay more than €15 million despite selling club demanding €80 million - Reports

According to El Nacional, Barcelona won't be able to pay more than €15 million for Joao Felix despite Atletico Madrid expected to ask for €80 million.

Felix joined La Blaugrana on loan from Los Rojiblancos in the summer and has since been a bright spark in their attack. While he has faced injury issues, the Portugal international has scored eight goals and provided five assists in 30 appearances across competitions.

Barca want to make Felix's move permanent, but the player has an estimated market value of €40 million, as per Transfermarkt.

In 2019, Atletico signed Felix from Benfica for a reported €127 million and will reportedly ask for €80 million for Felix. Given Barcelona's current financial situation, they are not expected to be able to shell out such a hefty transfer fee.

Hence, a reduced fee could be on the cards to make the deal happen. Loaning Felix in yet again is another option for the Blaugrana.

Andreas Christensen affirms that he will be staying at Barcelona

Andreas Christensen has recently been a rock at the back for Barcelona. Last season, he was an instrumental figure as Barca lifted the La Liga trophy.

This season, much like the entire Barca defensive unit, Christensen has had a dip in form. The Dane, though, said that he won't be leaving the club in the summer, telling TV2 (via Barca Universal):

“I’m not going anywhere. When I came, I knew what I was getting into and I’m still incredibly happy. I don’t see myself anywhere other than here after the summer.”

This season, Christensen has made 30 appearances across competitions, helping keep nine clean sheets. He has also played as a defensive midfielder, about which the Dane said:

“It had been a long time since I had played in this position, and, of course, I have to get used to many things. But I really enjoy it.”

Barca return to action on Sunday (March 3) at Athletic Bilbao in a La Liga clash.

