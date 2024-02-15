Barcelona want to sign attacker who recently named Ronald Araujo as his toughest-ever opponent: Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly keen to sign RB attacker Karim Adeyemi, who plies his trade at Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund

The 22-year-old has made heads turn with a series of impressive performances for BvB. He has had an up-and-down 2023-24 campaign, though, with two goals and as many assists in 18 games across competitions this season, having arrived from RB Salzburg in the summer of 2022.

Adeyemi - who is contracted with Dortmund till 2027 - was a key player in their push for the Bundesliga title last season. The 22-year-old had six goals and as many assists in 24 games as BvB lost the title on the last day of the campaign.

As per The Hard Tackle (via SPORT), Barcelona remain interested in his services despite failing to land him when he left Salzburg to BvB. Adeyemi, notably, called Barca centre-back Ronald Araujo as one of the toughest players to play against in a recent interview, suggesting his admiration for the La Liga giants.

Amidst the uncertain futures of Ferran Torres and Raphinha, Adeyemi could be a solid addition at the Camp Nou. But Xavi's side's financial travails are well known, which makes a move complicated.

What's next for Barcelona?

FC Barcelona

Barcelona are in the midst of an inconsistent campaign after an impressive start. Xavi's side have lost steam in recent weeks, losing to Real Madrid in the Supercopa Espana final.

Following that, they lost to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey followed by a 5-3 home reverse to Villarreal in La Liga, prompting manager Xavi to announce his departure at the end of the season.

Barca's travails continued with an unconvincing 3-3 home draw with struggling Granada at the weekend. That leaves their dwindling La Liga title hopes in tatters, as they are 10 points behind leaders Real Madrid with 14 games to go.

Up next, Xavi's side travel to Celta Vigo in the league on Saturday (February 17) before travelling to Napoli four days later for their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg.