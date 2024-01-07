Barcelona will not renew veteran defender Marcos Alonso's contract at the end of the season, according to SPORT. The Spaniard is set to become a free agent in the summer.

Alonso joined the Blaugrana in September 2022 from Chelsea, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang going the other way, but he hasn't been able to nail down a starting berth.

He made 24 appearances for the club in his first season but has been limited to only four in the current one, as manager Xavi has prefered Joao Cancelo at left-back over him.

Moreover, Alonso been blighted by recurring injuries. In December, he succumbed to a fresh bout, picking up a back injury and has been sidelined since then. The 33-year-old isn't set to return before mid-February.

The club has made a decision to let him go this summer and cut their losses but won't loosen their purse strings in search of a new left-back. Barcelona prefer to sign someone on a free transfer or on loan, who will serve as second-fiddle to Alejandro Balde.

Alonso isn't the only player on the chopping block, as Sergino Dest, Clement Lenglet and Eric Garcia are all on the club's transfer list once they return from their respective loan spells.

Sergi Roberto, whose contract also expires this summer, might be headed for a stay, unlike the others.

The sad decline of Barcelona's Marcos Alonso

Marcos Alonso rose to prominence after his move to Chelsea in 2016 from Serie A side Fiorentina. He hit the ground running with his eye-catching displays, capped off with some fine goals.

During his first two years, the Spaniard played a key role in their Premier League and FA Cup success. He was a fixture in Antonio Conte's side and looked set for a glorious run.

In the 2016-17 season, Alonso scored six goals and made three assists in the Premier League. He followed up with another nine-goal contribution in the next (seven goals, two assists). He also registered a goal and assist apiece in the 2017-18 FA Cup as Blues went all the way in Wembley.

However, since 2018, Alonso's stock declined. The goals dried up, and eventually, he lost his place in the side. A move to Barcelona was expected to help him revive his career, but following a quick start, that promise has faded.

With just four appearances this season, Alonso has become a forgotten figure at Barcelona, and his career has come to a crossroad again. Now at 33, and his powers on the wane, the defender may not have too many good options either.