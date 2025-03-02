Barcelona willing to listen to offers for 25-year-old in the summer – Reports

Barcelona are reportedly contemplating the sale of striker Ferran Torres at the end of the season. The 25-year-old arrived at the Camp Nou from Manchester City in January 2022.

The former City man has 36 goals and 16 assists in 141 games across competitions for Hansi Flick's side. That includes 11 strikes and three assists in 28 outings across competitions this season, starting 10 times.

Despite being contracted to the Camp Nou till the summer of 2027, Torres - as per Fichajes.net (via Barca Universal) - could be on the move this summer. Having mostly come off the bench, Torres has proved his worth for his current side but has reported interest from La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid amid the uncertain futures of Antoine Griezmann and Angel Correa.

The Spain international has scored twice in Barca's last four La Liga outings, starting once. Snapping a four-game winless streak in the league, Flick's side have won five on the trot and are second in the standings, trailing Atletico (56) by two points but have a game in hand.

What's next for Barcelona?

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick

Barcelona have had a superb season under new boss Hansi Flick, who replaced the legendary Xavi at the Camp Nou helm at the start of the season. The former Bayern Munich boss has had his side competing on multiple fronts and has already delivered silverware.

At the start of the year, Barca beat holders Real Madrid 4-1 in the Supercopa Espana final. They have also fared well in the UEFA Champions League, finishing the group phase in second place, behind runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Coming off a 4-4 home draw with Atletico in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg, where Flick's side conceded twice in the last six minutes after recovering from two goals down, they entertain Real Sociedad in the league on Sunday (March 2).

Three days later, they travel to Benfica for the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash before hosting Osasuna in the league on March 9.

