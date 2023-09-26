Barcelona willing to make a considerable effort to sign former top target in 2024 - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly looking to make a concerted bid to sign Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva next summer.

Silva, 29, is one of the crown jewels in Pep Guardiola's star-studded team. Since arriving from AS Monaco six years ago, the Portuguese attacking midfielder has bagged an impressive 56 goals and 60 assists in 312 appearances across competitions.

Last season, he contributed seven goals and eight assists in 55 games across competitions in the Cityzens' historic treble-winning campaign. He signed an extension to his contract last month, but that has not deterred Barca from contemplating a bid for the player in 2024.

As per El Chiringuito journalist Jose Alvarez, the Blaugrana - despite their well-documented financial woes - are expected to make a significant effort to land Silva. Barca are hoping to count on the good relationship between the player's agent Jorge Mendes and Blaugrana president Juan Laporta.

Silva, who is contracted to the Etihad till 2026, has a release clause of €50 million. Nevertheless, considering the player's creativity, vision and eye for goal, the Blaugrana reckon it would be money well spent if they land him.

Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League clubs have also shown interest in the player, so Barca are unlikely to get a free run on Silva.

How have Barcelona fared this season?

Barcelona boss Xavi (right)

Barcelona have made a splendid start to their 2023-24 campaign. They're one of a handful of teams across Europe's top five leagues to be unbeaten this season, having won six of their seven games across competitions.

Since opening their La Liga title defence with a goalless draw at Getafe last month, Xavi's side have impressively shifted gears. They beat Cadiz 2-0 at home before winning 4-3 at Villarreal and 2-1 at Osasuna.

Barca then recorded their biggest win of the season - thumping Real Betis 5-0 at home. They replicated the same scoreline in their UEFA Champions League opener against Royal Antwerp at home a few days later.

Continuing their winning ways in the league, the Blaugrana recovered from two goals down in the last nine minutes to down Celta Vigo at home. That win propelled the defending champions to the top of the standings.

They stayed there, as Real Madrid (15) faltered 3-1 at Atletico Madrid a day later. Barca lead the standings with 16 points from seven games. They next face Mallorca away on Tuesday (September 26).