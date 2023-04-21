Barcelona are reportedly considering selling Jules Kojunde to raise funds to fund a return for Lionel Messi. The Blaugrana know that they need to sell players to make new additions to the squad.

As per Forbes, Kounde is the latest player who could be used to balance their books and help in the move to bring Messi back. The club are also looking at other names, with Andreas Christensen, Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati and Raphinha also mentioned in the report.

However, they believe Kounde would be the best possible sale, as he has enough interest in his services. The Frenchman was close to joining Chelsea before the Blues decided to switch their attention to Wesley Fonana.

Manchester United, Manchester City and PSG were also linked with the Frenchman and could be the clubs Barcelona look at this summer to offload Kounde. The La Liga leaders are confident of getting €60 million for the defender, as per the aforementioned report.

Jules Kounde almost joined Chelsea before moving to Barcelona

Jules Kounde spoke about his decision to join the La Liga leaders and said that it was the conversation with manager Xavier Hernandez that made him join them. He admitted that he was close to joining Chelsea but had to think again once talks with the Blaugrana started.

He was quoted by GOAL as saying:

"First, I come to a huge club, which has known good times and which, lately, has had less. I come to a project that I would not call reconstruction, because we already have a competitive team, but rather, being upturned. I was interested in being part of this new wave, in search of titles, and to put Barca back where it has always been, among the best clubs."

He added:

"Then there was the conversation with the coach. We talked about football, mainly. I felt a real confidence from him, that he had a real knowledge of myself, my game and my qualities. I spoke with Tuchel, and I also felt that he wanted me to come, but I simply preferred Xavi's speech."

Kounde continued:

"I had the chance to go to Chelsea, but I chose Barcelona because they have an ambitious project. I waited for Barcelona's agreement with Sevilla. I like playing in La Liga, and having played here for a while will make it easier for me, but you have to adapt to Barcelona's style."

The Frenchman has made 32 appearances across competitions for the Blaugrana this season, contributing five assists.

Poll : 0 votes