Barcelona working to sign former Manchester United star - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing former Manchester United attacker Adnan Januzaj. The Blaugrana are currently suffering from an injury crisis in attack, and are likely to prioritise the signing of a forward in January.

According to Sport, Barcelona are keen to sign Januzaj on a free transfer next summer after his contract with Real Sociedad expires at the end of the season. The Blaugrana could, though, look to sign the Belgian for a bargain fee in January, as they are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements.

Januzaj rose through the youth ranks at Manchester United before making his debut for the club in 2013-14. Januzaj immediately became a regular starter at Old Trafford, going to make 35 appearances and scoring four goals across competitions.

The Belgian, though, fell down the pecking order during the 2014-15 campaign. He was sent out on loan to Borussia Dortmund during the second half of the 2015-16 campaign to play regular football. Januzaj, though, failed to make an impact during his loan spell with the German giants.

The 26-year-old spent the 2016-17 campaign on loan at Sunderland before leaving Manchester United permanently to join Real Sociedad in the summer of 2017. He has scored 20 goals and provided as many assists in 146 appearances for them across competitions during his four-and-a-half season stint with the club.

Real Sociedad are reportedly keen to extend the attacker's contract with the club. However, reports suggest that Barcelona have 'interfered' with Januzaj's contract renewal process at Sociedadm as they are keen to snap him up.

Barcelona are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements, as many of their attackers are down with injury. Memphis Depay is set to be on the sideline for at least a month after suffering a hamstring injury during Barcelona's 3-0 defeat at Bayern Munich in midweek. Ansu Fati and Martin Braithwaite remain out of action due to injury as well.

Barcelona need reinforcements in January to salvage their stuttering campaign

CA Osasuna vs Real Sociedad - La Liga Santander

Barcelona are currently languishing in seventh place in the La Liga table. The Blaugrana were knocked out of the Champions League on Wednesday after a 3-0 defeat at Bayern Munich.

Xavi Hernandez's side finished third in their Champions League group to drop down to the Europa League.

The Spanish giants have failed to sign adequate replacements for Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi after parting ways with the duo this summer. Despite their financial woes, the club could be forced to sign multiple players in January due to a lack of quality and squad depth.

Barcelona have been linked with moves for Real Sociedad's Adnan Januazaj and Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani.

