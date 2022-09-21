Bayern Munich expected to make move for key Chelsea star - Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in acquiring Chelsea forward Kai Havertz next summer.

Havertz has three years left in his contract at Stamford Bridge. He joined the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth up to £71 million in the summer of 2020. The German has established himself as a first-team starter in London, helping his club lift three trophies.

A technical operator in and around the box, the 23-year-old etched himself in Chelsea's history after scoring the winner in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City. Havertz has netted 24 times and contributed 14 assists in 100 appearances across competitions for the west London outfit.

According to Si & Dan Talk Chelsea, Bayern Munich are prepared to make a serious approach for Havertz next summer. If the Bundesliga giants had made advances in the summer, the German international would have pushed for a move to the Allianz Arena.

Despite his contributions to the Blues' success in recent years, Havertz is considered to be an underwhelming signing, considering his hefty price tag. He has scored just once in eight games across competitions this season, picking up three yellow cards.

Meanwhile, Bayern are in desperate need of a striker, as the defending champions are fifth in the Bundesliga standings with 12 points from seven games. The Bavarians are still reeling after the departure of Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona and have not won their last four league games, including consecutive home draws.

According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Julian Nagelsmann's side have also expressed an interest in signing Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane in the winter.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are aiming to restructure their squad under new manager Graham Potter with the appointment of a new sporting director. Red Bull Salzburg's Christoph Freund was close to joining the club, but the move fell through earlier this week.

The Blues will next be in action against Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on October 1.

Fabrizio Romano offers update on Romelu Lukaku's future at Chelsea

In his column for Caught Offside, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said that Blues striker Romelu Lukaku is interested in extending his season-long loan deal at Inter Milan.

Romano wrote:

"Nothing has changed between Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea. The point is the player, he's only focused on Inter project and he hopes to continue there also next season. The comeback is not a priority for both club and player."

Lukaku has netted once in three Serie A games this season.

