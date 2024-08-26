Bayern Munich join race for Manchester United star who's keen on new challenge: Reports 

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho. The 24-year-old has had an underwhelming spell at Old Trafford since arriving from Borussia Dortmund three years ago.

In 83 games across competitions, he has managed just 12 goals and six assists. Sancho was exiled from the first-team environment early into the last season after a public bust-up with boss Erik ten Hag.

He was later sent out on loan to his former club in January for the rest of the season. On his return to Old Trafford, Sancho has apparently settled his differences with Ten Hag, as he appeared in the FA Community Shield shootout defeat to Manchester City, where he missed his spot-kick.

However, with Sancho left out of Manchester United's first two Premier League games of the season, the striker's future seemingly lies away from Old Trafford. As per HITC, Dortmund are prepared to sign their former player on loan for the season. The People's Person suggests Sancho is looking to start afresh elsewhere.

The publication also mentions interest from Chelsea, Juventus and Bayern Munich. With Youssoufa Moukoko set to arrive on loan from Nice, Sancho could be on his way out.

Bayerm are looking for a replacement for Kingsley Coman, who's set for a departure from the Allianz Arena. One of the options they're seemingly considering is Sancho, who would join his England compatriots Harry Kane and Eric Dier at Vincent Kompany's side.

What's next for Bayern Munich and Manchester United?

Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany

Bayern Munich have had a superb start to life under new boss Vincent Kompany - who has replaced Thomas Tuchel after the club's first trophyless season in more than a decade.

The Bavarians kickstarted the Kompany era by winning 4-0 at Ulm in their DFB-Pokal opener, with Thomas Muller starring with a brace, while Coman and Kane also scored.

In their first Bundesliga game of the season, Bayern beat Wolfsburg 3-2 away, overtuning a 2-1 deficit, with Serge Gnabry drilling home an 82nd-minute winner. They next take on SC Freiburg at home on September 1.

Meanwhile, Manchester United started the season with a 7-6 shootout loss to City in the FA Community Shield. Alejandro Garnacho's late opener was cancelled out by Bernardo Silva as penalties ensued, where United squandered a 3-1 lead, with Sancho and Jonny Evans missing from the spot.

Manchester United won their Premier League opener, beating Fulham 1-0 at home, but lost 2-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion in their next outing. Up next is a home game with arch-rivals Liverpool in the league on September 1.

