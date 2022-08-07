Bayern Munich make late move to sign 21-year-old ex-Barcelona attacker - Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Marseille forward Konrad de la Fuente this summer.

Fuente, who has three years left in his contract at the Stade Velodrome, rose through the ranks at Barcelona after arriving in 2013. After winning the Copa del Rey with his boyhood club in the 2020-21 season, he joined Marseille for £2.5 million last summer.

Last season, the 21-year-old winger registered one goal and three assists in 23 games across competitions. As per L'Equipe (via GFFN), Marseille are hoping to offload the player to make way for the arrival of Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez.

According to journalist Matteo Moretto, Fuente is on the radar of six European clubs after his potential loan move to Real Valladolid fell through. He has also added that Bayern Munich, Porto, Borussia Monchengladbach, Olympiacos, Besiktas and Burnley are interested in the player.

The Bavarian giants have reportedly expressed their interest in Fuente with a sizeable bid, forcing Marseille to end their negotiations with Valladolid. However, as things stand, nothing is concrete yet.

So far, Bayern have roped in forward Sadio Mane, centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, right-back Noussair Mazraoui and striker Mathys Tel. Earlier, Julian Nagelsmann's men opened their new campaign with a 5-3 DFL Supercup win over RB Leipzig. They followed that up with a thumping 6-1 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt in their Bundesliga season opener on August 6.

Liverpool in pursuit of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane this summer

According to Nacional, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed interest in signing Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane this summer. The report adds that the German wants the Reds to submit an opening bid for the left-footed attacker as soon as possible.

Last season, Sane registered 14 goals and 15 assists in 45 matches across competitions. However, after the arrival of Sadio Mane in Munich, the 26-year-old Sane is expected to feature in fewer games this season and is contemplating leaving the Bundesliga.

Sane has helped the club win six trophies, including back-to-back Bundesliga titles in the last two seasons.

