Bayern Munich outcast open to joining Manchester United in January - Reports

Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting could be reportedly open to joining Premier League giants Manchester United in the ongoing January transfer window.

Choupo-Moting, 34, has scored thrice in 20 games across competitions for Bayern this season but has started just five times. Two of the Cameroon international's goals have come in the Bundesliga, where Thomas Tuchel's side are four points behind surprise leaders Bayer Leverkusen but have a game in hand.

The 34-year-old has largely been a back-up option to summer arrival Harry Kane, who has bagged 26 goals and eight assists in 22 games across competitions. Choupo-Moting runs out of contract at the end of the season but could move to United this month (as per MUFCMPB via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano).

The former PSG man has 38 goals and 10 assists across competitions for Bayern Munich since arriving in the summer of 2020 from PSG.

United, meanwhile, have struggled for goals, especially in the league, where they are seventh in the standings, 13 points off leaders Liverpool, having played a game more.

Erik ten Hag's side have scored just 24 times in 20 league outings, the fewest in the competition's top-13 and the same as 18th-placed Luton Town in the relegation zone.

What's next for Bayern Munich and Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are in the midst of a dismal campaign, having already lost a whopping 14 games across competitions, including nine times in the league.

Their poor run - thanks in part to their scoring travails - has seen them alive in just two competitions. United's realistic trophy hopes this season lies in the FA Cup, where they travel to Newport County on January 28 for a fourth-round fixture.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are having an impressive campaign. They are four points off Bundesliga leaders Leverkusen and into the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 as group winners in a group where United finished fourth to crash out of Europe.

Thomas Tuchel's side are next in action at home to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Sunday (January 21).