Bayern Munich to pursue Juventus star - Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly targetting a summer move for Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur. The Uruguayan has been one of Andrea Pirlo's most trusted players this season but has been guilty of making too many errors leading to goals.

According to Football Italia, Juventus could be willing to part ways with the midfielder, as Pirlo looks to revamp the Bianconeri midfield. The Serie A outfit would, however, prefer a swap deal with Bayern Munich for Leon Goretzka. The 26-year old is regarded as one of the premier midfielders in the game, and Andrea Pirlo is desperate to bring him to Italy.

Goretzka's current contract at Bayern Munich runs out at the end of next season. If the German international does not extend his contract at Bavaria, Bayern Munich would be wise to let him go in the summer rather than risk losing him as a free agent at the end of his contract.

Bentancur, meanwhile, signed a contract extension with Juventus in 2019, which would keep him at the club till 2024. The Bianconeri have no obligation to sell the midfielder, although they could be tempted to let him go if Bayern make Goretzka available in a swap deal.

Bayern Munich have no intention of letting Goretzka join Juventus

It is unlikely Leon Goretzka would leave Bayern Munich to join Juventus in the summer.

Bayern Munich are reportedly in talks with Leon Goretzka's representatives over a contract extension. The German midfielder is seen as an integral part of Hansi Flick's side, and the Bavarian giants have no intention of letting him leave for Juventus in the summer.

Bayern Munich are reportedly not comfortable with letting Goretzka's contract situation remaining resolved by the summer. So they would like to agree on an extension with the player before the end of the season. The German outfit are already resigned to losing David Alaba on a free transfer, as the Austrian has announced that he will not extend his contract with the club.

Alaba's contract runs out at the end of the season, and the defender is currently allowed to negotiate with other clubs over a summer move. Bayern Munich, however, do not want to face the same situation with Goretzka.

The German international has been immense for Hansi Flick's side this season, contributing seven goals and 9 assists in 27 appearances in all competitions.