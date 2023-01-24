Bayern Munich sack goalkeeping coach after leaking internal chats to Manuel Neuer and other players - Reports

Bayern Munich have reportedly sacked goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic because he was leaking private chats among the coaching staff to club captain Manuel Neuer and other squad members.

Tapalovic, 42, was appointed the Bundesliga champions' goalkeeping coach in July 2011 after announcing his retirement from professional football nine months earlier. During his playing career, he had stints at Schalke 04 and VfL Bochum as their substitute keeper.

A long-time friend of Neuer, the German helped the Bavarians lift ten Bundesliga titles, two UEFA Champions League and five DFB Pokal crowns. He was even offered a two-year extension in the summer of 2011 due to his established relationship with Neuer.

According to Bild, Tapolovic was let go with immediate effect on Monday (January 23) due to rising tensions between himself and manager Julian Nagelsmann. His close association with Neuer is said to have led to the reported leaks in Bayern Munich's dressing room.

Nagelsmann had been frustrated with Tapalovic since the start of last season after discovering that the latter was relaying conversations between staff members first to Neuer and then to the rest of the players. Taking to Instagram, Neuer posted a heartfelt message. He wrote:

"Dear Toni, today is the end of an era at Bayern Munich. With you after 11.5 years, not only an absolute pioneer of the modern goalkeeping game, but above all a great person is leaving the club. Everyone knows that all these achievements would never have been possible without you! Last but not least, you shaped and lifted me and my goalkeeping game to a new level. I will miss you!'

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, have snapped up Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach for an initial €8 million during the ongoing transfer window to replace the injured Neuer.

The 34-year-old made his club debut during a 1-1 draw against RB Leipzig last week.

Bayern Munich superstar set to miss UCL clash against PSG due to injury

According to Mundo Deportivo journalist Dani Gil, Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane is set to miss his team's UEFA Champions League last-16 first leg against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) next month.

Mane, 30, has been out of action for both his club and nation since mid-November with a knee issue. Since arriving from Liverpool in a deal worth up to €38 million last summer, he has scored 11 goals and contributed four assists in 23 matches across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Manuel Neuer and Lucas Hernandez are also set to miss their team's trip to the Parc des Princes on Tuesday (January 14) with their respective season-ending injuries. Marcel Sabitzer, meanwhile, is suspended for the first leg of the European clash.

