Bayern Munich star has 'offered himself' to Real Madrid due to 'deteriorating' relationship with manager - Reports

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane has reportedly offered himself to Real Madrid. The German star's deteriorating relationship with manager Julian Nagelsmann is said to be the reason behind his decision to depart the Allianz Arena.

As per El Nacional, Sane is keen on leaving the Bavarians in the summer. He wants to play regularly and reckons he would get the chance to do so at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The aforementioned Spanish publication claims Nagelsmann does not trust Sane enough and has preferred using other players. The player's decision to head straight to the dressing room after being substituted in a recent Bundesliga game has been cited as an example that the German is frustrated at the Allianz Arena.

Sane was offered to Real Madrid last summer, but the club opted not to sign the German. However, with Eden Hazard on the cusp of leaving, the chances of the former Manchester City star arriving in Madrid have increased.

Real Madrid target left Manchester City for Bayern Munich

Leroy Sane was left frustrated at Manchester City and pushed for a move to join Bayern Munich. The German was not pleased with manager Pep Guardiola and was keen on playing regularly instead of fighting for his place with Raheem Sterling.

Speaking about his move from City, the Real Madrid target said:

"It wasn't easy. Pep Guardiola and this fantastic team were the reason why I moved to Manchester. But I wanted to do something new. The concept and the plans of FC Bayern were the best match for my ideas. That's why I came to my decision. The Bayern system really fits me perfectly. Wingers characterise Bayern's game; that of course suits me very well. That was very much a key point for me."

Sane added:

"Of course, I want to play, but I don't demand to start every match. No player in the world can play every match and reach his highest level. I have my goals, but I'm zero-point-zero percent against rotation. It helps the team get some good freshness, give new impulses."

Real Madrid signed David Alaba on a free transfer after his Bayern Munich contract expired. The German side are now plotting revenge by re-signing Toni Kroos on a free transfer this summer.

Poll : 0 votes