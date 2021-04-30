Bayern Munich superstar linked with move to Manchester United - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski in the summer. The Pole has established himself as one of the best players in the world over the past few seasons, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking for an upgrade in his striking department.

According to The Daily Express, Solskjaer is in the market for a striker after apparently losing faith in Anthony Martial and with Edinson Cavani's future at Manchester United in doubt. The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland but could reportedly opt for a relatively cheaper option in Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.

The Pole's agent has reportedly contacted clubs about the availability of Lewandowski in the summer, with Bayern Munich apparently willing to sell the striker if Manchester United make a bid in the range of €69 million.

Chelsea, Manchester United among teams who actually think they can get Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski

this summer. The rumours on Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski are picking up speed...again. pic.twitter.com/HmpQMUyd5l — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) April 29, 2021

Lewandowski's contract at Bayern Munich runs till 2023, and the Bavarian outfit have no obligation to sell the Pole this summer.

At 33, though, Lewandowski is not getting any younger, and Bayern Munich may be looking at possible successors for their prolific Pole as he reaches the end of his career. So selling the striker to Manchester United may not be unwise, as Lewandowski's transfer value is likely to go down with every passing season.

Chelsea to rival Manchester United in the pursuit of Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski

Thomas Tuchel is looking to buy a striker in the summer.

Manchester United aren't the only Premier League club looking to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

According to The Mirror, Chelsea are also reportedly interested in signing Lewandowski this summer, with Thomas Tuchel willing to move on from both Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham to make space for the Pole.

Advertisement

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku, but both strikers would likely cost significantly more than the Bayern Munich man.

Chelsea's main priority is to sign a striker like Erling Haaland or Romelu Lukaku this summer, according to Bild 👀 pic.twitter.com/2eOSmxw2Rn — Goal (@goal) April 24, 2021

Haaland, in particular, would cost at least €150 million. The Borussia Dortmund man is one of the most sought-after players in Europe, with many big clubs across the continent interested in securing the services of the Norwegian.

Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku has been stellar for Inter Milan and has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world. The forward, though, is unlikely to make a return to Chelsea at this point in his career.

One huge stumbling block for Chelsea in securing Lewandowski will be if they do not manage to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. The Blues are fourth in the Premier League and are also in the semi-finals of the Champions League.