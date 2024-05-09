Borussia Dortmund set to receive add-on fee from Jude Bellingham deal if Real Madrid win UCL against them - Reports

Borussia Dortmund will reportedly receive an add-on fee if Jude Bellingham, who joined Real Madrid last summer, wins the UEFA Champions League. Interestingly, BvB take on Los Blancos in the title match on June 1 at the Wembley.

Both clubs took contrasting routes to the final. While BvB saw off PSG 1-0 home and away, Los Blancos were minutes away from elimination before a dramatic turnaround saw them score twice late on against Bayern Munich at home to advance.

Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham has had a superb debut campaign, having arrived from Dortmund in the summer on a reported €103 million deal, excluding add-ons. That includes €5 million, as per Madrid Xtra (via Berger PJ), if the 20-year-old wins the UEFA Champions League.

With Los Blancos having won the Supercopa Espana and a record-extending 36th La Liga title, things could get even better, with a record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League title now just a win away.

In a rousing semifinal second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (May 8), Bayern took the lead midway through the second half through Alphonso Davies. Madrid, though, bagged the equaliser, thanks to an uncharactersistic spill from the excellent Manuel Neuer, allowing Joselu to score.

The substitute scored again three minutes later to send Madrid into an 18th Champions League final, thwarting a Bayern-Borussia Dortmund 2013 title rematch at the Wembley.

How has former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham fared at Real Madrid?

Jude Bellimgham

Former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has had a dream start to life at Real Madrid since his arrival last summer. In 39 games across competitions, he has contributed 22 goals and 10 assists.

Most of those goal contributions - 18 goals and four assists in 26 games - have come in Real Madrid's triumphant La Liga campaign, their second league title in three years.

The former BvB man has drawn blanks in his last four UEFA Champions League games but has bagged four goals and as many assists in 10 games in the competition this season.