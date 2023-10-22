Brazilian giants preparing offer to sign Chelsea star Thiago Silva in January - Reports

Brazilian giants Fluminense are reportedly preparing an offer to snap up Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva.

Silva, 39, remains one of the key players in Mauricio Pochettino's new-look side. He has every minute of all nine league games for the Blues this season, with his side winning thrice and drawing as many.

However, the veteran defender is in the final 12 months of his deal at Stamford Bridge but hasn't signed an extension yet. Having reiterated his wish to play in his homeland before he calls it a day, Fluminense are preparing a 'tempting' offer, as per Fichajes.net, to lure Silva back to Brazil.

Overall, Thiago Silva has five goals and four assists in 126 games across competitions for the Blues since arriving in the summer of 2020 from Paris Saint-Germain.

Last season, he contributed two assists in 35 games across competitions - including 27 in the league - where the Blues finished a lowly 12th to miss out on European football this term.

Thiago Silva's Chelsea squander 2-0 lead in Arsenal draw

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea squandered a two-goal lead against Arsenal in a Premier League game at home on Saturday (October 21). The Blues led through Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk's goals either side of the break.

However, the Gunners rallied in the second period, with Declan Rice giving the visitors a lifeline in the 77th minute following an error by Blues custodian Robert Sanchez.

Substitute Leandro Trossard bagged the equaliser six minutes from time as Thiago Silva and Co. eventually split points in a game they had dominated for large swathes.

Nevertheless, the Blues are unbeaten in four games across competitions, winning three, suggesting a mini-resurgence after a slow start to the season. With 12 points from nine games, Pochettino's side are tenth in the standings, eight points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Three-time defending champions Manchester City lead Arsenal on goal difference as they eye an unprecedented league four-peat. Meanwhile, the Blues return to domestic action next weekend when they take on Brentford in the Premier League at home on Saturday (October 28).