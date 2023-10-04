Brazilian star compared with Lionel Messi wants to join Barcelona in the future - Reports

Palmeiras sensation Estevao Willian, likened with Lionel Messi, reportedly wants to join La Liga giants Barcelona. His current teammate Endrick, meanwhile, is moving to Barca's arch-rivals Real Madrid next summer.

Willian is nicknamed Messinho due to his similarties with Messi. The 16-year-old has sizzled with Palmeiras' U17 side, registering two goals and as many assists in their 4-2 win over Fluminense.

One of those strikes was a header, while his other was a left-footed free-kick, ala Messi. Willian also hit the crossbar with another free-kick.

As per Mundo Deportivo (via Football Espana), Willian wishes to join Barcelona. However, he cannot join any European club before 2025, when he turns 18. So, Barca have time to chalk up a plan to snap up the Brazilian sensation.

However, the La Liga giants won't have a free run at Willian. Paris Saint-Germain had a €50 million offer turned down by Palmeiras, but the Parisians are expected to remain in the fray.

Considering Barca's current financial woes, any bid for the Brazilian wunderkind looks complicated. Nevertheless, with the arrival of sporting director Deco, they hope to pull it off.

How has Barcelona legend Lionel Messi fared this season?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has had a marvellous start to life at MLS side Inter Miami. He joined them this summer on a free transfer following a two-season stint with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi scored on his debut with a sumptuous 94th-minute free-kick winner against Cruz Azul in the inaugural Leagues Cup. He would go on to score a further nine times and also bag an assist in the next six games - scoring in every outing - as the Herons won the competition.

The Argentine also scored on his much-awaited MLS debut in a 2-0 win at New York City. That snapped the David-Beckham co-owned side's 11-game winless streak in the league and lifted them off the foot of the Eastern Conference.

However, the Barcelona legend has missed four of his last five league games due to injury and is doubtful for the trip to Chicago on Wednesday (October 4). The Herons - trailing ninth-placed Montreal in the last playoff spot by four points - have a game in hand as they chase an unlikely berth in the postseason.

Overall, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has bagged 11 goals and five assists in 12 games across three different competitions.