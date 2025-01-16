Bundesliga giants submit loan offer to sign Chelsea's Renato Veiga: Reports

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly submitted a loan offer for Chelsea full-back Renato Veiga. The 21-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge from Basel in the summer of 2024.

Veiga has registered two goals and an assist in 18 games across competitions this season for the Blues. All three goal contributions have come in the UEFA Europa Conference League, where Enzo Maresca's side are atop the pile, having won all six games.

However, despite Veiga being contracted with the Blues till 2031, BvB have submitted a loan offer for the Portuguese, as per CFC (via Pys). The proposal has an option to buy and include a loan fee, and the Bundesliga side will also cover the player's full salary.

It's pertinent to note that Veiga has appeared just seven times in the Premier League, starting once. The Blues are fifth in the standings, trailing runaway leaders Liverpool (47) by 10 points, having played a game more.

However, he has started and played the full 90 minutes in five games across three different competitions, without making a goal contribution. Veiga scored and assisted in the Blues' 4-2 home win over KAA Gent in their Conference League opener. He also netted in their 3-1 win at FC Astana on matchday four.

What's next for Chelsea?

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca

Chelsea have had a decent start to life under new boss Enzo Maresca. The Italian arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer, replacing Mauricio Pochettino after winning the Championship with Leicester City.

The Blues, though, have had a bit of a stutter in recent weeks, especially in the Premier League, where they are winless in five games, losing twice. Coming off successive draws after snapping a two-game losing streak, Maresca's side next take on Wolverhampton Wanderers away on Monday (January 20).

Five days later, they face a daunting trip to four-time defending champions Manchester City, who trail the Reds by 12 points and hopes of a successful title defence looking bleak.

