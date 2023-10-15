Carlo Ancelotti 'in love' with Real Madrid man's performances in training, to give player 'real role' in first team: Reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly impressed with new signing Arda Guler in training. The Italian is now contemplating giving Guler a key first-team role when he returns from injury.

Guler, 18, arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer from Fenerbahce in a deal worth €30 million. He's dubbed the 'Turkish Messi' for his similarties with Lionel Messi - left-footedness, scoring, creating and dribbling prowess, and ability through congested spaces.

The teenager had a breakout season with Fenerbahce last term, bagging eight goals in 34 games across competitions. He was the Man of the Match in their 2-1 final win over Istanbul Basaksehir in the Turkish Cup final.

Los Blancos quickly snapped him up, but the teenager suffered meniscus and muscle injuries, which necessitated surgery in his right knee. However, Guler has returned to first-team training and is expected to make his much-awaited debut after the ongoing international break.

Meanwhile, Madrid Zone (as per Relevo) has reported that manager Ancelotti has fallen in 'love' with the player and is likely to fast-track him into the first team, tweeting:

"Carlo Ancelotti is "in love" with Arda Guler. The club's initial idea was that this season would be an "adaptation season" for him, but after seeing his talent in training, Ancelotti decided he should play a real role in the team."

Guler could be a key first-team player in a young Los Blancos midfield compising Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham.

How have Real Madrid fared this season?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid have made a rousing start to the new season, winning 10 of their 11 games across competitions. Their only loss came at Atletico Madrid in the league, where they're atop the standings with 24 points after nine outings.

Carlo Ancelotti's side won their first six games across competitions before falling to a 3-1 league defeat at Atletico. However, Los Blancos have bounced back well from that setback - winning their next four games across competitions - keeping three clean sheets.

They next take on Sevilla away in the league on October 21 before travelling to Braga for their third UEFA Champions League group game. Los Blancos top their European group with six points from two games, three ahead of reigning Italian champions Napoli.