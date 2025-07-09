Champions League side make €50 million bid for Liverpool star: Reports

Despite being linked to other forwards, Serie A champions Napoli remain interested in signing Liverpool's Darwin Nunez. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Napoli have made a bid of €50 million plus €5 million in bonuses for the Uruguayan attacker.

The 26-year-old, who joined Liverpool from Benfica for a reported fee of €98 million, has failed to establish himself as a key first-team player. Nunez has scored 40 goals and provided 26 assists in 143 appearances for the Reds across competitions.

The Uruguayan's fortunes remained the same under Arne Slot, starting only five games in the UEFA Champions League and eight in the Premier League. Playing a bit more than 2000 minutes, Nunez scored seven goals and provided seven assists in 47 games.

Due to a lack of playing time, the former Benfica forward has also reportedly become frustrated and is nearing a departure. Napoli have been heavily interested in signing him as they aim to reinforce their frontline.

The Serie A champions are also interested in Udinese forward Lorenzo Lucca. The Italian attacker is expected to be available for around €33-34 million; but Udinese haven't made any statements about the potential transfer.

Xabi Alonso compares Real Madrid midfielder with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard

New Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso has said that midfielder Federico Valverde reminds him of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard. The tactician said that Valverde's ability to help the side in offence and defence is like the former Liverpool captain's.

Alonso, who joined Madrid as their new boss on a three-year deal in June, said ahead of his side's FIFA Club World Cup semi-final with Paris Saint-Germain via Liverpool Echo:

"I see Fede in many places, like I did with Steven. But given that shape we have and the balance we need, starting from that slightly deeper position, from the second line, that double No 6, he can arrive (in the other area). He has that ability to accelerate through, to go through lines very easily and in 30 metres, be there (in shooting positions)."

Alonso played alongside Gerrard at Anfield between 2004 and 2009. While the Englishman played as a box-to-box midfielder, Alonso was a holding midfielder. Gerrard's versatility also allowed the Spaniard to play as a second striker.

The two won a UEFA Champions League, FA Cup and the UEFA Super Cup with the Merseyside outfit.

