Chelsea aiming to strengthen in 5 key positions in the January transfer window - Reports

Chelsea could reportedly be set for another splurge when the transfer window reopens in January.

The Blues were one of the biggest spenders in the summer transfer window, spending nearlly £450 million. New boss Mauricio Pochettino oversaw the exit of several experienced campaigners, either permanently or on loan.

However, the new-look youthful side have struggled for consistency and are a lowly tenth in the Premier League after 17 games. However, they're into the EFL Cup semis after beating Newcastle United in midweek on penalties.

Nevertheless, there are key areas of the Blues squad that need revamping. As per Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouma, the Premier League giants are looking to bolster five key positions in January: Right-back, left-back, centre-back, winger and striker.

The Blues have won just six of their 17 league games this season, with their misfiring attack and leaking defence largely to blame. That perhaps explains why Pochettino's side are looking to bolster three positions at the back and two up front.

Having finished a lowly 12th in the league last season to miss out on European football, Chelsea can ill-afford another campaign continental football. Hence, they're pulling out all the stops to give Pochettino the best possible chance of a return to Europe next season.

Reece James will be away for several weeks - Chelsea manager

Reece James (left)

Chelsea captain Reece James is set to spend several weeks on the sidelines after undergoing surgery following a recent hamstring injury. The injury-prone full-back suffered a recurrence of a hamstring 26 minutes into the 3-0 Premier League loss at Everton earlier this month.

Boss Mauricio Pochettino refused to give a timeline for the 24-year-old's return but admitted that he will be away for a while.

"We don't know for sure - several weeks for sure," Pochettino said (as per BBC). "I don't know if it is months, but the most important thing is to see him here again with us and then assess him day-by-day.

"I hope less (than four months). Hope, hope, hope. That is my wish for the new year. We cannot say because (it will depend how) his body is going to react and heal the damage."

James' previous hamstring injury - suffered in August - had kept him away for nearly four months. A similar recovery timeline would put his return date around April, at the business end of the season.

