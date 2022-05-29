Chelsea to allow key player to leave this summer amid interest from Serie A and La Liga clubs - Reports

Chelsea could be open to parting ways with midfielder Jorginho this summer. His contract expires at the end of next season, but Jorginho is yet to hold talks regarding a contract extension.

According to 90min, the Italian has attracted interest from Spain and Italy in recent months. Since arriving from Napoli in 2018, Jorginho has made the defensive midfield position his own.

He has made nearly 200 competitions for the Blues and won the Champions League, Europa League and FIFA Club World Cup. The Italian also played a key role in the Blues' run to the FA Cup and EFL Cup finals this season.

A Serie A return could now be on the cards for the 30-year-old, with Juventus monitoring Jorginho's situation at Stamford Bridge. The Bianconeri are expected to bolster their squad this summer after an unimpressive 2021-22 campaign. They finished fourth in Serie A and were knocked out of the Champions League by Villarreal in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri could be keen to reunite with Jorginho this summer. Sarri's side finished fifth in the league standings and could add a top-quality player to their ranks. UEFA Europa Conference League winners AS Roma are also keeping tabs on the ball-playing midfielder.

Jose Mourinho's side signed Tammy Abraham from Chelsea for £34 million last summer. They could look to make use of their relationship with the Blues to sign Jorginho.

Jorginho's departure could lead to Conor Gallagher's promotion at Chelsea

Chelsea could opt against signing a replacement for Jorginho and instead promote youth product Conor Gallagher.

The England international enjoyed a sensational loan spell with Crystal Palace in 2021-22, scoring eight goals in 34 league appearances, helping them finish 12th in the Premier League. The 22-year-old will return to Stamford Bridge and is expected to be a prominent member of manager Thomas Tuchel's squad next season.

Jorginho's departure could result in N'Golo Kante being deployed as a defensive midfielder, a role that comes naturally to him. Gallagher is, therefore, likely to be deployed in a more advanced position in midfield, as he has the knack of scoring goals and providing assists.

There are chances for Gallagher to be part of Chelsea squad for next season, as per Thomas Tuchel wants to have direct discussion with Conor Gallagher on future and next season plans. He's highly rated by Chelsea manager.

Billy Gilmour will also return to the Blues after his loan spell with Norwich. He's expected to provide cover and competition to N'Golo Kante, whose involvement in the 2021-22 season was limited due to injuries.

