Chelsea and Arsenal among clubs scouting South Korea international - Reports

Premier League rivals Chelsea and Arsenal are among several clubs tracking Turkish club Fenerbahce's defender Kim Min-jae.

Pedro Sepulveda (via Sport Witness) has reported that both Chelsea and Arsenal are keeping tabs on the South Korean international. He has had a fine campaign for Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig.

Jason (Hanshin) Lee



Fenerbahçe and Turkish football fans have the privilege of watching this man play every week!



The recovery speed and commitment from Kim Min-Jae here is world class!

According to Sepulveda, both London clubs sent scouts to watch Min-jae in Fenerbache's game against Trabzonspor. Alongside the two Premier League giants' scouts, ones from Tottenham Hotspur, FC Porto and Serie A giants Juventus were also present.

Min-Jae, 25, moved to Turkey from Chinese side BJ Guoan in August last year. He has impressed in his 25 Super Lig appearances this season.

Do Chelsea and Arsenal need defensive reinforcements?

Chelsea are at risk of losing Antonio Rudiger (left) this summer

A huge summer awaits both the Blues and the Gunners with multiple ins and outs expected at both clubs.

Chelsea face the prospect of losing three of their key defenders. The contracts of club captain Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen will expire this summer. No progress has reportedly been made in extension talks with either of the three players.

Fabrizio Romano



Barça bid way better than Bayern one. It's matter of final stages.



More on Christensen. No way for Premier League clubs because he wants to respect Chelsea - but he's prepared to accept Barcelona proposal.

Barcelona have reportedly been in contact with Christensen, and there seems a willingness to get a deal done between the La Liga club and the player.

Azpilicueta, meanwhile, is also contemplating a move to Blaugrana, having spent ten years at Stamford Bridge. Rudiger has been linked with many teams, including Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is targeting Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. The club were close to signing him last summer before the move collapsed at the eleventh hour.

Meanwhile, at the Emirates, manager Mikel Arteta is looking to make changes in many areas of his squad, including up front. Following the departure of erstwhile club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January to Barcelona, Arteta's team is light in attack.

Their two recognised strikers - current captain Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah - are out of contract this summer, and are expected to leave the club. The Gunners are reportedly interested in Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak and Lille forward Jonathan David. Arteta is also rumoured to be targeting a midfielder, with Napoli's Fabian Ruiz said to be on his wishlist.

Defensive reinforcements at Arsenal, though, do not seem like a necessity, given the fine form of Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes. Arsenal also have William Saliba, who is out on loan at Ligue 1 side Marseille, and is set to return.

It seems out of the two Premier League giants, the Blues are more in need of a defensive signing. Min-jae's acquisition could leave the Blues in position to make more reinforcements to their roster as well. He could be available for around €9 million, unless there is a bidding war for his services.

