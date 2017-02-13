Rumour: Chelsea and Arsenal set to battle for Moussa Dembele

Manchester City have also been alerted.

Moussa Dembele: The next big thing?

What’s the story?

It is being reported that Arsenal and Chehttp://sportskeeda.com/team/chelsealsea are interested in acquiring the services of Celtic star, Moussa Dembele. The French striker’s form is so good that he is already being regarded as one of Europe’s hottest prospects.

It was only last June when Moussa Dembele was signed by the Scottish club for a mere £500,000. However, a month on, he is now being valued at £40million-plus by the Glasgow club. The former Fulham starlet has scored two hat-tricks in the last two games and has drawn comparisons to Liverpool’s Brazilian attacking midfielder, Philippe Coutinho with his manager, Brendan Rodgers, claiming that his young star has similarities to the Reds’ sweetheart.

In case you didn’t know…

The 20-year-old is perhaps the best young striker in Europe as he scored an astonishing 26 goals in 40 games across all competitions.

And now, after a series of incredible performances, the big European clubs are circling around him like vultures around a chunk of meat. Among them, as reported by Mirror, are Arsenal, who are said to be the frontrunners, followed closely by Chelsea and Manchester City.

The heart of the matter…

The need for a striker at both Arsenal and Chelsea is quite apparent to everyone, especially for the former. While Chelsea still do have Diego Costa as their first choice striker, it is has been widely rumoured that he has been seeking a way to move out of the London club for greener pastures in China.

However, the Gunners, on the other hand, are truly struggling without a recognised striker with Alexis Sanchez being asked to fill up that spot, While Olivier Giroud is not a bad option, he is certainly not the striker a team can look up if they aspire to win titles. Keeping all this in mind it seems as though Wenger finally wants a new face in the team, someone who can share the workload with Alexis Sanchez.

What’s next?

With the January transfer window slammed shut, it won’t be until next season at least when we see Moussa Dembele leave Scotland for the bigger leagues. With England calling, it would be interesting to see as to how he responds.

Sportskeeda’s take…

Early moves, motivated by money and fame, always result in catastrophic disasters. So it would be wise for the PSG academy graduate to be patient and begin scoring with consistency for Celtic before thinking about making any sort of move.