Chelsea attacker could be involved in swap deal to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus - Reports

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic could reportedly (via the Daily Mail) be included in a potential swap deal to bring Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt to Stamford Bridge.

With Antonio Rudiger having left for Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen set to follow suit, Chelsea need reinforcements at the heart of their defence. New owner Todd Boehly is expected to back manager Thomas Tuchel as he looks to bolster his backline in the summer.

The German has reportedly identified De Ligt as one of his primary targets and wishes to pair him with Manchester City defender Nathan Ake. The Blues, though, have no intention of paying the Dutchman’s astronomical €115 million (via the Mirror) release clause.

As per the Daily Mail, Chelsea wish to soften the blow by turning the transfer into a player-plus cash deal instead of dealing only in cash.

Juventus have identified Christian Pulisic as a player of interest and could be willing to let De Ligt move to the Bridge in exchange for the American plus cash. The Pensioners also offered Timo Werner to the Bianconeri, but they would prefer Pulisic over the German forward.

De Ligt, who has played 117 games since joining Juventus in 2019 doesn't want to commit his long-term future to the club. He would, however, need to be convinced that a move to west London would be the right step in his career.

Matthijs de Ligt's qualities would suit Chelsea

Signing De Ligt from Juventus would be easier said than done. However, if Boehly and co. land the player in London, the Blues could be set for the foreseeable future.

De Ligt, 22, is an absolute leader on the pitch. He's great in the air, knows how to read the game, easily cuts out passing lanes and rarely makes rash tackles. He exudes calmness at the back.

At Ajax, De Ligt impressed with his ability to take the ball forward from deep. In Rudiger’s absence, De Ligt could take the mantle from the German and act as an auxiliary attacker.

