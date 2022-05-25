Chelsea and Barcelona dubbed '2 most interested clubs' for defender with initial valuation of €40 million - Reports

Chelsea and Barcelona are interested in Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, as per Corriere dello Sport (via SportWitness)

The Senegal international has been one of the standout defenders in Serie A over the years. Koulibaly has amassed over 310 appearances for Napoli in eight seasons, wiinning the 2019-20 Coppa Italia. The 30-year-old has been included in the 'Serie A Team of the Year' four times and has won the 'Serie A Best Defender' award once.

His experience, physicality, tenacity and leadership qualities make him an ideal transfer target for Chelsea. The Premier League giants are expected to sign a top-quality centre-back, as Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are set to leave on free transfers this summer.

Koulibaly's agent Fali Ramadani was supposed to meet the Blues before the end of the season, but the meeting got postponed. Barcelona could now join Chelsea in the race to sign the Napoli star.

The Blaugrana are on the rise under manager Xavi Hernandez, finishing second in La Liga. They are likely to bolster their squad this summer. Barcelona need a replacement for veteran defender Gerard Pique, 35, who is in the twilight of his career. Koulibaly, whose contract expires next summer, could be a decent option.

The Serie A side are believed to have offered him a five-year contract with a €3 million per season wage deal, which is half his current salary. The defender, who is valued at €40 million, could hold out for a better offer. However, Napoli might cash in on him this summer.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Wanted to ask your thoughts on Kalidou Koulibaly coming to Chelsea, would he be the perfect replacement for Antonio Rudiger? Wanted to ask your thoughts on Kalidou Koulibaly coming to Chelsea, would he be the perfect replacement for Antonio Rudiger? https://t.co/KetVU3iFmG

Chelsea could have upper hand over Barcelona in race to sign Koulibaly

SSC Napoli vs Udinese Calcio - Serie A

Barcelona are facing debts totalling up to €1.5 billion. They have also been linked with a move for Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski and Leeds United winger Raphina, as per Footballtransfers. The club could, therefore lack the funds to sign Koulibaly.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are set to be provided £200 million to spend on new signings this summer by new owner Todd Boehly once his takeover of the club is complete, as per The Express.

The Blues are expected to sign many top quality players this summer, as they seek to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title next season.

