Chelsea considering late loan move for La Liga midfielder - Reports

Chelsea have already achieved their objective of signing a world-class forward this summer following the capture of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan. The Blues have now turned their attention to adding a midfielder to their ranks.

According to reports, Chelsea are considering making a late loan move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez as they look to bolster their options in the middle of the park this season

Saul Niguez to #Chelsea on loan?

The Blues have apparently placed some of their fringe midfielders on the market and are said to be waiting to see if they will get any offers to get them offloaded before making a move for the Spanish international.

Saul Niguez has been one of the top performers for Atletico Madrid over the last few seasons. The midfielder joined the La Liga giants in the summer of 2014 and has gone on to make 339 appearances for the club, scoring 43 goals and registering 20 assists.

Saúl Ñíguez can leave Atlético Madrid this summer. PSG and Chelsea are very attentive to the situation but nothing advanced yet. FC Bayern are also interested, nothing more at the moment

However, the Spaniard appears to be living on borrowed time at the Wanda Metropolitano, with many sources claiming the Rojiblancos are looking to offload him this summer.

Apart from Chelsea, a host of Europe's elites, including Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United and Juventus, have shown interest in signing him in recent weeks. It remains to be seen where Saul Niguez's next destination will be in the coming days.

Chelsea's transfer activities this summer

Chelsea are looking to sign Saul Niguez on loan this summer.

Chelsea have met their objective of luring a big-name attacker to Stamford Bridge this summer, signing Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan in a big-money deal worth €115 million. Marcus Bettinelli also arrived from Fulham on a free transfer.

The Blues are reportedly still in the hunt for a reliable centre-back, with Sevilla's Jules Kounde appearing on their wishlist. They are also said to be looking at Portuguese sensation Renato Sanches and Leicester City's Ruben Neves as options to reinforce the midfield.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have offered new contracts to Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger as they look to tie the two players to new deals. Tammy Abraham has left the club to join Roma, while Kurt Zouma is expected to follow suit, with West Ham exploring the possibility of prising him away.

