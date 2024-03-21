Chelsea dealt blow as player Mauricio Pochettino wanted to sign set to sign new deal with current club - Reports

Chelsea target Lautaro Martinez is reportedly set to extend his stay at Serie A leaders Inter Milan.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has been a key player for the Nerazzurri this season, bagging 26 goals and five assists in 37 games across competitions, starting 33 times.

Despite being contracted with the San Siro side till 2026, there has been speculation about Martinez's future. However, TEAMtalk has reported that Inter have had discussions with the striker, who is set to extend his stay at the club.

The development means that Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino - said to be a huge fan of Martinez - is unlikely to have the player at Stamford Bridge anytime soon. The striker has also been the subject of interest of Premier League leaders Arsenal and Barcelona as well.

Martinez has been a key player for the Nerazzurri, contributing 128 goals and 41 assists in 275 games across competitions. Last season, the Argentine had 28 goals and 11 assists across competitions as Inter won the domestic cup double and made the UEFA Champions League final, losing 1-0 to Manchester City.

What's next for Chelsea?

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea have had an underwhelming season under new boss Mauricio Pochettino, who took charge in the summer.

Despite spending nearly £450 million in an expensive overhaul, the Blues have struggled with injuries and consistency, especially in the Premier League, where they are 11th in the standings, eight points off sixth-placed Manchester United, but with a game in hand.

However, Pochettino's side - without European football this season after finishing 12th in the league in the previous campaign - have fared well in both domestic cups.

They lost 1-0 in extra time to Liverpool in the EFL Cup final and have reached the FA Cup semifinals following a 4-2 home win over Championship side Leicester City.

Ahead of their last-four clash with holders Manchester City next month, though, the Blues return to action after the international break with a Premier League home game with Burnley on March 30. They won the reverse fixture 4-1 in October.