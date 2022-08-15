Chelsea discussing cash plus Conor Gallagher deal to sign Premier League star - Reports 

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea could offer Conor Gallagher plus cash to sign Everton forward Anthony Gordon. The Toffees are interested in Gallagher, so the Blues could use that to their benefit by including him in a deal for Gordon.

Everton have already rejected a £40 million bid from Thomas Tuchel's side for their academy graduate. Manager Frank Lampard wants to keep the young Englishman at the club this summer.

In his column for CaughtOffside, Romano wrote:

“The £40m opening bid for Anthony Gordon has been turned down by Everton. Chelsea are internally discussing a new proposal including players, as Everton are interested in Conor Gallagher and more Chelsea players."

The transfer expert added:

“As I recently wrote, Gallagher was a target for Everton earlier this summer, but his preference is to stay at Chelsea, so it won’t be easy for him to move in this transfer window. Newcastle have also had an interest in Gordon, but so far, no new offers have come from the Magpies – and it’s important to say that Frank Lampard still hopes to keep Gordon.”

Gordon had a breakout 2021-22 campaign for Everton, registering four goals and three assists in 40 games across competitions. He was one of the bright sparks in Lampard's team that avoided relegation by just four points.

Chelsea looking to complete three deals before end of transfer window

According to Fabrizio Romano, Thomas Tuchel's side are looking to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Wesley Fofana and Cesare Casadei this summer. While the former two are their priorities, the Blues are set to engage with Inter Milan next week to sign Casadei.

The Italian youngster had an impressive 2021-22 campaign with the Nerazzurri, registering 16 goals and five assists in 39 games across competitions.

The west London side have made five signings so far this summer. They have brought in Kalidou Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Slonina, Carney Chukwuemeka and Marc Cucurella. However, they also saw Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku leave.

Needless to say, they need reinforcements in defence and attack. Aubameyang and Fofana could come in handy, but with two weeks left in the transfer window, the Blues will have to be quick to complete the deals.

