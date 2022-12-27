Chelsea edge closer to completing loan deal for 23-year-old superstar - Reports 

Chelsea are in talks to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid on loan till the end of the season. The Blues want to snap up the Portuguese forward by beating off competition from Manchester United and Arsenal.

As per the Telegraph, Chelsea have jumped ahead in the queue for the 23-year-old. Graham Potter's side are keen on adding a short-term replacement for Armando Broja, who has been ruled out for the season.

The young Chelsea striker suffered an ACL injury earlier this month and has undergone surgery. Felix is seen as the ideal short-term replacement and eventually replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Atletico are open to the departure of Felix next month after the Portuguese fell down the pecking order under manager Diego Simeone.

Felix has three goals and as many assists in 12 league games for Atletico this season.

Atletico Madrid open for Chelsea target Joao Felix departure

Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin has said that the club are open to offers for Joao Felix in January as the forward is looking to leave the club. He hinted that the player has fallen out for the club manager, so Felix's departure is an 'option'. Marin said:

"(Joao Felix) is the biggest bet this club has taken in its history. I personally think he's a top talent, a world class player. For reasons it isn't worth getting into – the relationship between him and the boss (Simeone), the minutes played, his motivation right now – it makes you think that the reasonable thing is that if there's an option that's good for the player, good for the club, we can look at it. I'd love him to stay personally, but I don't think that's the player's idea."

Simeone also hinted that he would be open to letting Felix leave, saying:

"No one is indispensable, and things will be as they have to be. It is very important for us. He has had a good World Cup; he participated in goals with the importance that the coach gave him. … Hopefully, we can have the best Joao we saw in the World Cup. Hopefully we also give him that peace of mind and joy to show in the game all that was seen in the World Cup."

Manchester United and Arsenal are keen on signing the Portuguese star, and reports suggest he was open to joining them.

