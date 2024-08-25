Chelsea enter race to sign Manchester United star; Blues willing to make swap deal offer to sign player - Reports

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, Chelsea are willing to make a swap deal with Manchester United for attacker Jadon Sancho. The English forward joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2021 and is contracted to the club till 2026, but his time at the club has been far from a success.

Sancho has made 83 appearances across competitions, scoring 12 times and providing six assists since arriving from Borussia Dortmund for a reported €85 million. The forward spent last season on loan at Dortmund after a public spat with manager Erik ten Hag.

Details on the player Chelsea hope to include in a deal for Sancho are yet to emerge, but United will be keen to get something for a player whose arrival has failed to work out for any of the parties involved.

At 24, the 23-time England international will be keen to kickstart his career and get back to playing his best football again.

Jaime Carragher tips Manchester United to sign Chelsea's Cole Palmer

Former Liverpool defender Jaime Carragher has tipped Manchester United to sign Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer. The pundit believes the Red Devils could secure the signature of the Englishman because he's a fan of the club.

Palmer has been a revelation for the West London side since he joined them last season from Manchester City, bagging 26 goals and 18 assists in 48 appearances across competitions. The 22-year-old joined for a reported €47 million from treble winners City and has looked a bargain buy.

Speaking on the Overlap, Carragher said that he could see the talented forward making the switch to the club he reportedly supported as a boy:

"Something’s just come to me here. If Chelsea have another poor season, we were talking earlier about Manchester United having a real problem on that right wing. He (Palmer) is a big Man United fan isn’t he? Would that not be something that United should visit maybe in 12 months if it doesn’t go well?

"You know what, I think that could happen. Yeah, Cole Palmer to Man United."

However, it's unlikely the Blues will sanction a sale of Palmer anytime soon. The mercurial forward is tied to the club till 2033 and looks to be a key part of their plans for years to come.

