Chelsea could 'hijack' Manchester City's move for Premier League star - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly keen to sign Manchester City target Jack Grealish. The Aston Villa star has become one of the most sought-after players in the Premier League this summer after an impressive campaign for club and country.

According to the Transfer Market Web, Chelsea are ready to match Villa's £60 million valuation of the 25-year-old. Manchester City were believed to be in pole position to sign the England international this summer but could face stiff competition from Thomas Tuchel's side for Grealish's signature.

Jack Grealish was one of the standout midfielders in the Premier League last season, scoring six goals and providing 12 assists in 26 appearances.

The midfielder was forced to miss the last few months of the Premier League campaign due to injury. Aston Villa struggled in his absence and ended the campaign in 11th place.

Grealish replicated his impressive club form at Euro 2020 for England. After being used as an impact substitute during the early stages of the tournament, Grealish also starred for Gareth Southgate's side in the knockout stage.

Manchester City have been heavily linked with a move for Grealish this summer, with Pep Guardiola reportedly being a massive fan of the midfielder. The former Barcelona coach views Grealish as a potential replacement for Raheem Sterling, who has been linked with a move away from the club.

Meanwhile, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is in the market for an attacking midfielder this summer, as the Blues are bracing for the exit of Hakim Ziyech. The Moroccan, who has struggled to cope with the speed and physicality of the Premier League, has been linked with a move to AC Milan this summer.

Chelsea could offer a player-plus-cash deal to Aston Villa for Jack Grealish

Chelsea could look to offer Tammy Abraham plus cash to Aston Villa in exchange for Jack Grealish.

Abraham spent a season on loan with Aston Villa in the Championship. He scored 25 goals in 37 appearances to lead Dean Smith's side back to the Premier League.

Aston Villa are reportedly keen to re-sign Tammy Abraham this summer. Chelsea could therefore have the upper hand over Manchester City in the race to sign Jack Grealish.

