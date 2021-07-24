Chelsea identify cheaper alternative to Robert Lewandowski - Reports

Chelsea are keen to bolster their attack ahead of next season by signing a world-class striker.

Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland are their main targets, but it appears the Blues already have a Plan B should they fail to land either player. As per reports, Thomas Tuchel is considering granting a first-team role to academy prospect Armando Borja next term if the Blues fail to sign a top-notch striker this summer.

This guy, Armando Borja deserves to be talked about. 💙 pic.twitter.com/zF6WQRHUfO — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) April 2, 2020

Chelsea know they need to reinforce their attack after Timo Werner struggled to light things up at Stamford Bridge. The German cost the club €53 million last summer but couldn't justify his expensive transfer tag, as he bagged a meagre six goals in 35 Premier League appearances.

In the last few weeks, Chelsea have been strongly linked with Bayern Munich sharpshooter Robert Lewandowski and Borussia Dortmund ace Erling Haaland. However, their chances of snapping up either player are quite slim.

Chelsea want Robert Lewandowski if they fail to sign Erling Haaland this summer, according to BILD.



They've held talks with his agent and the numbers that they are offering, are 'interesting' for Lewandowski's camp.https://t.co/FVthYNf1Bv pic.twitter.com/kzleDXsXQG — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) July 21, 2021

Lewandowski is in sizzling form for Bayern Munich, who are unlikely to let the Pole leave. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund have placed a massive £150 million asking price on Haaland, a figure that more than doubles his release clause, which becomes active next summer.

Thus the 19-year-old Borja is the likeliest candidate to give Chelsea a boost in attack when the upcoming campaign kicks off. Thomas Tuchel is reportedly convinced the player can step up to the plate.

Who is Chelsea youngster Armando Borja?

The signs are already positive for striker Armando Borja.

Armando Borja is one of the most promising talents in Chelsea's youth system at the moment. He is a deadly finisher and a natural goal poacher who is capable of dominating opposition defenders.

The Albanian prodigy has also impressed with the ball at his feet, drawing players out wide and linking up with midfielders to wreak havoc. The 19-year-old has room for improvement, but with the right guidance, he could become a world-class finisher for Chelsea.

Armando Borja spent last season on loan at Dutch side Vitesse, scoring ten goals in 30 appearances. He played for Chelsea in their recent 6-0 pre-season victory against Peterborough United, bagging a goal and an assist.

