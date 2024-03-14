Chelsea identify Ligue 1 star as potential successor for Thiago Silva, likely to face competition from PSG and Real Madrid - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly looking to replace veteran centre-back Thiago Silva with Lille's Leny Yoro, a PSG and Real Madrid target.

Silva, 39, is in the final six months of his deal at Stamford Bridge and is expected to leave at the end of the season. The Brazilian has been a stalward at the back for the Blues since arriving in the summer of 2020.

Despite his uncertain future, the 39-year-old has been a key player for Mauricio Pochettino. Silva has contributed three goals in 29 games across competitions this season, starting 26 times.

However, recently, the Brazilian has slipped down the pecking order. Even with bevy of defensive absentees, Silva was an unusued substitute in the Blues' last two games.

The Evening Standard (via Mirror) says that the Premier League giants are looking to replace with Lille's Yoro in the summer. However, with PSG and Los Blancos likely to offer him UEFA Champions League football, the Blues are also eyeing Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo and Sporting's Ousmane Diomande as options.

Yoro, 18, has come up through the ranks at Lille and made 49 appearances across competitions for the senior side, including 33 times this season. The teenager, who's contracted till 2025, has contributed three goals and an assist as well.

What has Thiago Silva said about his Chelsea future?

Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva has been a key performer for Chelsea since arriving from PSG four years ago.

In 146 appearances across competitions, the veteran Brazilian has contributed eight goals and four assists, winning the UEFA Champions League in 2021 and the FIFA Club World Cup that year.

Despite his impressive longevity, Silva is aware that he's in the twilight of his career, telling Sky Sports Italia (via Mirror):

"The end of my career is approaching and it's not easy. I have to think if I retire or if I continue, and where I go. There's the family, I have two sons who play for Chelsea.

"At the moment, I'll take the opportunity to play and make the most of this last year of my contract at Chelsea. But I'm very happy and proud of the career I've had, of what I'm doing now at 39 years old."

Chelsea are next in action on Sunday (March 17) when they welcome Championship leaders Leicester City in the FA Cup quarterfinal.