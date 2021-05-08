Chelsea and Inter interested in signing Barcelona midfielder - Reports

Chelsea and Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic this summer. The 31-year old Bosnian international joined Barcelona last summer but has been a big disappointment.

The prospect of getting a veteran midfielder on the cheap might be tempting for Inter Milan as well as Chelsea this summer.

The 31-year-old Pjanic could be a decent option for either Chelsea or Inter Milan, as he is an experienced campaigner. However, based on his performances at Barcelona, Pjanic could struggle to start at either Chelsea or Inter Milan.

Chelsea and Inter Milan have asked Barcelona about Miralem Pjanić. The Bosnian midfielder is ready to leave if he can join another top club, but wouldn't have a problem with staying because he still thinks he can show himself if he gets an opportunity or two. [sport] pic.twitter.com/rt8Hk4prPG — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 6, 2021

Chelsea in need of experienced midfield personnel

Barcelona signed Miralem Pjanic from Juventus on a swap and cash deal, with Arthur Melo going the other way. Along with Arthur, Barcelona paid Juventus close to €60 million. That has gone down as one of Barcelona's worst transfer businesses in their history.

Barcelona signed Pjanic as a potential replacement for Sergio Busquets. However, the Bosnian has been unable to play ahead of Busquets. It seems Barcelona have lost their patience with Pjanic and are looking to offload the 31-year old.

Miralem Pjanic has struggled during his time at Barcelona. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Chelsea could make do with an experienced midfield option. Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho have been decent options for Tuchel.

But an extra midfield body could be beneficial to rotate the squad during fixture congestions. An additional midfielder would also allow flamboyant players like Mason Mount and Kai Havertz to play in more advanced positions.

The Blaugrana could only get half of what they paid for Pjanic, as Transfermarkt values the Bosnian midfielder at €28 million.

Chelsea transfer round-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma boost, Barcelona make Miralem Pjanic decisionhttps://t.co/kBTA0q3bha pic.twitter.com/H2Eroo0Xdd — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 7, 2021

Barcelona are already looking for life without Miralem Pjanic and are rumoured to have shortlisted three players who could replace Sergio Busquets in the future.

To say Miralem Pjanic has underwhelmed at the Nou Camp would be an understatement. In 28 appearances this season, Pjanic has failed to register a single goal or an assist to his name. Meanwhile, Sergio Busquets, who plays a much deeper role, has tallied four assists.

Thus it appears Chelsea and Inter Milan might be the only options for the 31-year old Bosnian to resuscitate his flagging fortunes.