Chelsea interested in potential move for 22-year-old Brazil attacker - Reports 

As per Fichajes.net, Chelsea are one of five clubs interested in signing Ajax forward Antony in the summer. The west London club join Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid in the Brazilian's pursuit.

Antony, 22, joined Ajax in 2020 from Brazilian club Sao Paulo. He has played 79 matches for them, scoring 22 goals and making 20 assists. Antony has been in great form this season, scoring 12 goals and making ten assists in 33 appearances across competitions.

Jack Fawcett @JackFawcett1704 Signing 13: Antony 10/10



Signed at 20 from Sao Paulo for £14.18M, Antony was signed as a replacement for Ziyech who left in 2020. At Ajax, ten Hag has helped the winger become one of the hottest properties in world football, having contributed to 42 goals in 79 apps under him. Signing 13: Antony 10/10Signed at 20 from Sao Paulo for £14.18M, Antony was signed as a replacement for Ziyech who left in 2020. At Ajax, ten Hag has helped the winger become one of the hottest properties in world football, having contributed to 42 goals in 79 apps under him. https://t.co/xg1aVrZK0c

Considering his good form, he has attracted interest from some of Europe's top clubs, including Chelsea.

The Blues have a plethora of options in attack, but many of them have failed to impress this season. As per Football.London, if they sign Antony, he could end up being a replacement for Hakim Ziyech. The Moroccan joined the west London giants from Ajax in February 2020. Since then, he has scored 14 goals and made nine assists in 75 appearances for the club across competitions.

While the Blues might be interested, they are still unsure about their dealings due to ownership issues. After their owner Roman Abramovich faced sanctions from the UK government owing to Russia's Ukraine invasion, the club has been barred from making any signings. Until a new owner comes in, Chelsea will not be able to make any deals in the transfer market.

Chelsea could face tough competition from Manchester United for Antony

As per The Athletic, Manchester United have agreed a deal with Ajax manager Erik ten Hag to take over at Old Trafford. There are big changes looming at the club this summer in terms of incomings and outgoings.

As per Tutto Juve, Ten Hag wishes to bring Antony to Old Trafford after he takes over the reins. The report claims that United are favourites to sign the Brazilian.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Sébastien Haller 20 7

Dusan Tadic 12 17

Antony 8 4



Erik ten Hag has a good record with levelling up attacking players… Ajax’s top scorers in the Eredivisie this season:Sébastien Haller 20Dusan Tadic 1217Antony 8Erik ten Hag has a good record with levelling up attacking players… Ajax’s top scorers in the Eredivisie this season: 🇨🇮 Sébastien Haller 20⚽️ 7🅰️🇷🇸 Dusan Tadic 12⚽️ 17🅰️ 🇧🇷 Antony 8⚽️ 4🅰️ Erik ten Hag has a good record with levelling up attacking players… 🔴👀 https://t.co/Do1ENk86xy

That could put off Chelsea's plans if Ziyech leaves the club. However, the Blues could be able to offer UEFA Champions League football next season to the forward. This is something United might not be able to offer.

Ralf Rangnick's men are currently fifth in the Premier League standings, three points off fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. The Blues, meanwhile, are third in the standings, five points above Spurs with two games in hand.

It remains to be seen where Antony moves to this summer.

Edited by Bhargav