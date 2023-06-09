Chelsea join Real Madrid in transfer race to sign FIFA World Cup winner - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly joined Real Madrid in the race to snap up Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez this summer.

Martinez, 25, has established himself as one of the top forwards in the game since joining Inter from Racing Club for £20 million in 2018. He has won five trophies with them, including a Serie A title.

A right-footed clinical finisher blessed with pace and heading, Martinez has been in fine form for the Simone Inzaghi-coached outfit this season. He has guided them to the UEFA Champions League summit clash and two domestic cup triumphs, registering 28 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across competitions.

According to The Times, Chelsea are keen to add the Argentine to their ranks this summer as they prepare to revamp their squad. New Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino has been a long-time admirer of his fellow compatriot.

Martinez, who's contracted till 2026 at the San Siro, has also popped up as a top target for Real Madrid in the summer. They're aiming to sign a long-term successor to Karim Benzema, who moved to Al Ittihad.

Despite interest from Chelsea and Real Madrid, the 48-capped Argentina international Martinez is said to take some time before deciding about his future. He's now focussed on his side's continental final against Manchester City on Saturday (June 10).

Should Martinez secure a permanent move to the Blues this summer, he would be a key starter and shift Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang further down the pecking order.

Martinez has scored a respectable 102 goals and registered 36 assists in 237 appearances across compeititons for Inter Milan.

Chelsea table hefty bid to rope in Federico Valverde

According to Defensa Central, Chelsea have earmarked Real Madrid star Federico Valverde as a potential summer signing. They're said to have tabled a £95 million fee upfront plus around £17 million in add-ons and bonuses.

However, the Uruguayan has no intention of leaving Carlo Ancelotti's side ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season. Valverde, 24, has established himself as a crucial starter for Los Blancos in the last four seasons. Since arriving from Penarol for over £4 million in 2016, he has helped them win nine trophies, including two La Liga titles.

A right-footed box-to-box operator blessed with pace and stamina, the Uruguayan relished his best season in terms of offensive output this term. He registered 12 goals and seven assists in 56 appearances across competitions.

