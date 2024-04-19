Chelsea leading race to sign Barcelona transfer target; current club ready to sell for €70 million - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly leading the queue for the services of Everton defensive midfielder Amadou Onana, a Barcelona target.

Onana, 22, has been a key player for the Premier League side, making 32 appearances across competitions, contributing three goals and an assist, starting 28 times.

The Belgian's contract expires in 2027, but with Everton mired by financial woes, the club have set an asking price of €70 million for their prized asset (as per SPORT via Barca Universal).

However, considering Barca's own well-documented financial troubles, Onana's asking price effectively rules out the reigning La Liga giants from the race for his services. The Toffees have reportedly ruled out exchange of players - which would have reduced Barca's net outflow in the proposed deal.

The aforementioned report adds that the Blues have entered the fray for Onana and have made an initial offer to Everton. However, it's not clear if they have met the Toffees' valuation.

Onana has four goals and three assists in 67 games across competitions for Everton since arriving in the summer of 2022. All the goal contributions - except one goal and an assist - have come in the Premier League.

What's next for Chelsea and Barcelona?

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea and Barcelona have had markedly different seasons. While the Blues are languishing in ninth place in the Premier League after 31 games, Barca are eight points behind leaders Real Madrid (78) in La Liga after 31 matches.

The Blues didn't qualify for Europe this season, while Barca's soujourn in the continent ended in midweek following a 4-1 home defeat to PSG in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg. Xavi's side had won the first leg 3-2 at the Parc des Princes and opened the scoring in the second leg at home before Ronald Araujo's red card changed the complexion of the game.

Barcelona will now look to return to winning ways on Sunday (April 21) when they visit Los Blancos in La Liga. The reverse fixture ended in a 2-1 away win for Madrid.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are next in action in the FA Cup semifinal against holders Manchester City on Sunday (April 21). Having lost to Liverpool in the EFL Cup final, it's the Blues' only realistic chance of silverware this season.

