Chelsea and Liverpool interested in signing Inter Milan superstar: Reports

Chelsea and Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

Calhanoglu, 29, has been one of the top performers for the Nerazzurri this season, bagging eight goals and two assists in 18 games across competitions. Since arriving at the blue and black side of San Siro in the summer of 2021, the Turkey international has notched up 20 goals and 23 assists in 113 games across competitions.

The 29-year-old is contracted with Inter till 2027, but Premier League giants Chelsea and Liverpool are interested to sign him up, as per Gazzetta (via LFC Transfer Room).

Inter boss Vincenzo Montella recently termed Calhanoglu the best midfielder in the world (as per Football Italia). With both the Blues and the Reds lacking a quality scoring option in midfield, it explains why they're keen to snap up the Turk.

Montella has started Calhanoglu in all 15 Serie A games this season. The 29-year-old's seven goals and two assists have powered the Nerazzurri to the top of the pile.

After a slow start to the campaign - two goals in eight games - Calhanoglu has caught fire, scoring five times in his next seven.

How have Chelsea and Liverpool fared this season?

Liverpool and Chelsea have endured contrasting starts to the season. The Reds moved to the top of the pile with a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday (December 9), having won 11 of their opening 16 games.

Jurgen Klopp's side have lost just once in the league: a 2-1 reverse at Tottenham Hotspur and have also fared well in Europe. They have reached the UEFA Europa League knockouts as group winners with a game to spare.

Meanwhile, it has been a different story for Mauricio Pochettino's Blues. Following a 2-1 league defeat at Manchester United in midweek, Chelsea remain tenth in the standings. Ahead of their game at Everton on Sunday, they trail the Reds by a whopping 17 points.

Pochettino's side have fared well in the domestic cup, though, reaching the EFL Cup quarterfinal, where they take on Newcastle United on December 19.